JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $65.17 Million Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,773,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,814,539 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.68% of LKQ worth $65,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 44,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in LKQ by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $632,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 321,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,535,840.25. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,864,350. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average is $39.06. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

