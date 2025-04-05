JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $70.73 Million Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 670,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.80% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $70,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

SUB stock opened at $106.08 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.53 and a twelve month high of $106.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.78 and its 200-day moving average is $105.69.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

