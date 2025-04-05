JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,886 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $57,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,023,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 488,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,149,000 after acquiring an additional 84,963 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,544,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 353,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 239,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,469,000 after purchasing an additional 48,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 4.1 %

IJT opened at $113.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.40. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $110.69 and a 52 week high of $152.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

