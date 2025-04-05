JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 249,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.83% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $64,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of ASR opened at $270.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.05. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $357.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.54 by ($0.06). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $449.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $321.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

