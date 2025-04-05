JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945,002 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,707 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $58,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $10,890,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,982,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,825,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $297,268,000 after buying an additional 105,970 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 247,769 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,260,000 after buying an additional 101,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 751,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,885,000 after purchasing an additional 87,914 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on IMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wolfe Research cut Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

IMO stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $60.95 and a 1 year high of $80.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.4972 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.80%.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

