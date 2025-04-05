JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952,058 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 223,805 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.38% of Ameris Bancorp worth $59,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $50.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.02. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $44.23 and a one year high of $74.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.70.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.36%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider Douglas D. Strange purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $56,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,000.85. This represents a 5.43 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABCB. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

