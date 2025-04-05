JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,272,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 194,967 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $59,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 630.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 273,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,827,000 after buying an additional 236,458 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,314,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 414,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,412,000 after acquiring an additional 57,381 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57,381 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 334.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 39,063 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.21.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

