JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,977 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $62,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 48,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE opened at $145.63 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $145.48 and a one year high of $176.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $1.0536 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

