JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,673,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group were worth $64,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $255,331,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,091,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,608,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 15,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $625,425.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,302 shares in the company, valued at $523,167.66. This represents a 54.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 12,293 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $510,651.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,092.02. This trade represents a 58.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,836 shares of company stock worth $5,330,639 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.72. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.09.

BWIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Baldwin Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

