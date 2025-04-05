JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 702,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.40% of CBIZ worth $57,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in CBIZ by 6,335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $468,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,208.25. This represents a 13.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBZ. StockNews.com cut shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Report on CBZ

CBIZ Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $90.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.99.

About CBIZ

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.