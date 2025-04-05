JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 166,007 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in F5 were worth $61,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in F5 by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,236 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 23,563 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 13.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,519 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of F5 by 2.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marianne Budnik sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total value of $221,639.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,876.50. This trade represents a 29.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.33, for a total value of $1,188,320.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,915,557.12. This trade represents a 13.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,232 shares of company stock worth $5,310,131 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $239.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.18. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.01 and a 1 year high of $313.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on F5 from $246.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

