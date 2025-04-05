JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,004,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $64,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,708,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,134,000 after acquiring an additional 31,431 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Driven Brands by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,123,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.50, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $18.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $564.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Driven Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Driven Brands

About Driven Brands

(Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.