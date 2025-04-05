JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,152,338 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,152,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.44% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $68,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,881,000 after purchasing an additional 987,233 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,797,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,693,000 after buying an additional 869,637 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,818,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,889,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,457,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,259,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,484,000 after acquiring an additional 98,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $109.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.71. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.17 and a 1 year high of $131.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,571.84. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.90.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

