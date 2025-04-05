JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 144,349 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 623,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 144,349 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $66,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in AECOM by 1,847.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 274,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,384,000 after acquiring an additional 260,746 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of AECOM by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 349,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,386,000 after purchasing an additional 128,580 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 272,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,150,000 after purchasing an additional 128,346 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $9,774,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Price Performance

NYSE:ACM opened at $89.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day moving average of $104.92. AECOM has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $118.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ACM. Barclays lifted their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.38.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

