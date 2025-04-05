JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 163,708 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,791,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,708 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.94% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $65,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKG. Barclays PLC raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 252.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after buying an additional 204,283 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,027,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,970,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the third quarter valued at about $485,000.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.81. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $31.16.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.