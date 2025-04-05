JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 287,881 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,520,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,881 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $62,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPAB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 860,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,500,000 after buying an additional 34,277 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 416,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,408,000 after purchasing an additional 180,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $968,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SPAB stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $26.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.