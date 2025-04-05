JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 86,755 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 418,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,755 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $66,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,758,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 680.9% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 15,014 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1,801.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 16,324 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,747,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXST opened at $153.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.89. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.04 and a 12-month high of $191.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.22 by ($1.66). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 1,241 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $219,917.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,409.75. This trade represents a 23.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $685,700.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,601.90. This represents a 41.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,105 shares of company stock valued at $6,722,463 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXST has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.43.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

