Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Karat Packaging were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Karat Packaging by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 24,020 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Karat Packaging by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 52.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 54,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 7.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Karat Packaging Price Performance

Shares of KRT opened at $24.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $499.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.08. Karat Packaging Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Karat Packaging Increases Dividend

Karat Packaging ( NASDAQ:KRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $101.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.27 million. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 6.78%. Research analysts predict that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair lowered Karat Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Karat Packaging from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Karat Packaging

About Karat Packaging

(Free Report)

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.