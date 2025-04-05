KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires New Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of LPG opened at $17.29 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $51.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LPG shares. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Dorian LPG to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LPG

Dorian LPG Profile

(Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.