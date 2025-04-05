KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires New Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in PROG by 5.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 268.2% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in PROG by 162.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRG. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.
PROG Price Performance
PROG stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.96. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17.
PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. PROG had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.67 million. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.
PROG Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from PROG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. PROG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.57%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Douglas C. Curling bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.88 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,880.44. The trade was a 27.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline Sio-Chin Sheu bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.01 per share, for a total transaction of $46,216.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,330.91. This trade represents a 9.92 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
PROG Company Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
