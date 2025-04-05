KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires New Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 77,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,918,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,031,000 after purchasing an additional 87,563 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,853,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,671,000 after acquiring an additional 218,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,331,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 104,894 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,180,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 94,103 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in QuantumScape by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 754,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 36,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $186,961.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,024,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,084.50. This trade represents a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 76,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $399,127.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,010,523 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,035.29. This represents a 7.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,147 shares of company stock worth $935,758. 12.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QuantumScape Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of QS stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a current ratio of 14.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 4.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $9.52.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QS

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.