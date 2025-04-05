KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires New Shares in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after purchasing an additional 317,285 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,746,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,317,000 after buying an additional 511,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 10.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,396,000 after buying an additional 154,368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NuScale Power by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 735,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 58,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth $6,455,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Insider Activity at NuScale Power

In related news, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 24,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $357,453.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,683.48. This trade represents a 95.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 31,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $494,487.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,985 shares in the company, valued at $470,764.50. This trade represents a 51.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,231. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Price Performance

Shares of SMR opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NuScale Power Co. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66.

NuScale Power Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

