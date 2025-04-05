KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires New Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 310.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the third quarter valued at $341,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on STC shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Stewart Information Services from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Stewart Information Services Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $67.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.12 and a 200-day moving average of $69.96. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $58.28 and a 12-month high of $78.44.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

