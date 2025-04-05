KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires Shares of 10,900 Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 28,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 46.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALKT opened at $23.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.98 and a beta of 0.49.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 17,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $529,407.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,620 shares in the company, valued at $13,703,354.20. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 4,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $132,526.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,432,325.64. This represents a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,004,934. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ALKT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens upgraded Alkami Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alkami Technology from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

