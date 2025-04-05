KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys New Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 160.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 18,934 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 673.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 22,144 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 462,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after buying an additional 19,077 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 5.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 386,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $9,273,214.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,643,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,590,254.76. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,812 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,924. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,130,835 shares of company stock valued at $29,165,987 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MP opened at $23.00 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -38.98 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.93.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $60.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.71 million. Analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.61.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

