KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys New Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.22. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $81.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.26.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $302.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

About Gibraltar Industries

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.