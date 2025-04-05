KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys New Stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 0.69. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $45.33.

In other Xometry news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 27,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $733,255.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,824,762. This represents a 9.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Miln sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $33,824.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,637.69. This represents a 0.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,256 shares of company stock worth $2,075,069. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xometry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

