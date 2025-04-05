KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $382,000 in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of IES by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in IES during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in IES during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of IES in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of IES by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IES stock opened at $160.58 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.73 and a 52-week high of $320.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.02 and a 200-day moving average of $221.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.51.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 35.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

