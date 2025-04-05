KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $406,000 in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Mercury General by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Mercury General Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $50.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average is $62.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.81. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $44.19 and a 52-week high of $80.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.84. Mercury General had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Mercury General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.03%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

