KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $412,000 in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NCR Voyix by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in NCR Voyix in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in NCR Voyix during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VYX opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83. NCR Voyix Co. has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $15.34.

VYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

