KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $412,000 in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NCR Voyix by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in NCR Voyix in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in NCR Voyix during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.
NCR Voyix Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:VYX opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83. NCR Voyix Co. has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $15.34.
NCR Voyix Company Profile
NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.
