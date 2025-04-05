KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $421,000 in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $1,380,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,206.97. The trade was a 80.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $274,807.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,179.04. This trade represents a 5.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,092 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $15.79 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -58.49 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59.

Several research firms have commented on WRBY. Roth Capital raised shares of Warby Parker to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Warby Parker from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

