KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $429,000 in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 137.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 27.1% in the third quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in International Money Express by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,598,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express Stock Performance

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on International Money Express from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Money Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Money Express

About International Money Express

(Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.