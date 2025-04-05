KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $431,000 in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

ARLO opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $866.01 million, a PE ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 46,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $546,457.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,161,472 shares in the company, valued at $36,862,763.52. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $139,782.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 837,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,635,919. This trade represents a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,017,441 shares of company stock valued at $11,448,097. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARLO shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

