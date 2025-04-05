KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $447,000 in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitlin John LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 495.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of PCRX opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.70.
Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.
