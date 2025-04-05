KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $425,000 Investment in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 87.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 40,427 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,169 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,094,786 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,820,000 after buying an additional 473,542 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SD opened at $9.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.66.

SandRidge Energy Dividend Announcement

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $38.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.27 million. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 39.25%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. SandRidge Energy’s payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

