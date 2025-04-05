KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $429,000 Investment in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,851,000 after buying an additional 70,700 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 120.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in DigitalOcean by 2.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 185,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,156,000 after purchasing an additional 106,636 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

In other news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $144,615.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,139,034.48. This represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Trading Down 8.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE DOCN opened at $28.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average is $39.03. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $47.02.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on DigitalOcean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Saturday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.27.

DigitalOcean Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

