KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $429,000 Investment in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,851,000 after buying an additional 70,700 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 120.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in DigitalOcean by 2.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 185,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,156,000 after purchasing an additional 106,636 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean
In other news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $144,615.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,139,034.48. This represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
DigitalOcean Trading Down 8.3 %
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on DigitalOcean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Saturday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.27.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOCN
DigitalOcean Profile
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DigitalOcean
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.