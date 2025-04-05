KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New Investment in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 18,224 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 25,694 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Par Pacific by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after acquiring an additional 167,594 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Par Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Shares of PARR opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $705.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.64). Par Pacific had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

