KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases New Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 259.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $78.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,600 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $503,448.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,808.40. The trade was a 16.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Muehlen Constance E. Von sold 22,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,664,433.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,353.12. The trade was a 52.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $11,217,263. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALK has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.23.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

