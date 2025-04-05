KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases Shares of 26,100 Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,107,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,072,000 after acquiring an additional 75,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,776,000 after purchasing an additional 24,421 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,379,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,309,000 after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,343,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,436,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.02. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $17.52.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

