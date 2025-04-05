KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases Shares of 28,000 MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,237,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,308 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,083,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,264,000 after purchasing an additional 156,993 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after purchasing an additional 135,693 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasterBrand by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,847,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,608,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MasterBrand by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,403,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,122,000 after buying an additional 311,286 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterBrand Stock Up 1.5 %

MBC opened at $12.48 on Friday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $667.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.85 million. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.66%.

MasterBrand announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 6,989 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,034.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at $473,618.08. This represents a 26.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Crisci acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $281,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,404.80. This trade represents a 43.07 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on MasterBrand from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

