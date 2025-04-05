KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases Shares of 50,900 Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,161,000 after purchasing an additional 62,947 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xerox by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,812,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after buying an additional 92,495 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,102,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 69,182 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xerox by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 932,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 135,623 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 606,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 46,212 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XRX opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $501.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.66. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $17.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%. Xerox’s payout ratio is -4.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

