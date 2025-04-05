KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $384,000 Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLUS. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ePlus during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in ePlus in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ePlus by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,683,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 790,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,390,000 after acquiring an additional 121,945 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $106.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.66 and a 200 day moving average of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.37). ePlus had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

