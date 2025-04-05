KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURB. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000.

Get Curbline Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CURB. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Curbline Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.82.

Curbline Properties Trading Down 4.4 %

CURB opened at $23.17 on Friday. Curbline Properties has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.28.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Curbline Properties will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curbline Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

Curbline Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curbline Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curbline Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.