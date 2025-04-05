KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,547,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after acquiring an additional 766,287 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $9,788,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1,227.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 379,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 350,548 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 699.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 278,879 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in LendingClub by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,895,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,691,000 after purchasing an additional 160,916 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Trading Down 8.0 %

LC stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $983.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Transactions at LendingClub

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other LendingClub news, Director Michael P. Zeisser purchased 20,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $257,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 148,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,471.84. This trade represents a 15.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Jordan Cheng sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 88,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,508.30. This trade represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

