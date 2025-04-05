KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Materion by 307.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total transaction of $81,498.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,343.68. This represents a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of Materion stock opened at $73.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $129.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Materion had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Materion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 186.21%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

