KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,822,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in OPENLANE in the fourth quarter valued at $4,115,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OPENLANE by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,799,000 after purchasing an additional 35,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in OPENLANE by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 138,720 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of OPENLANE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OPENLANE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered OPENLANE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $18.01 on Friday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.34. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.64 million. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

