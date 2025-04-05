La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,988,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 163,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 126,371 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 347,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 95,812 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter worth approximately $3,177,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 143,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 58,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

Shares of LZB stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.38.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $521.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

