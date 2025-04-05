Leerink Partnrs Estimates McKesson’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of McKesson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.34 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $32.77 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q2 2026 earnings at $8.57 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $9.46 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $10.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $36.75 EPS.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MCK. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.00.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $682.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $633.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $584.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. McKesson has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $728.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 18.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $764,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 58.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 109.0% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 126.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 574,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,903,000 after purchasing an additional 321,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total transaction of $5,358,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,276,465.36. This trade represents a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,679.09. This represents a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,855,706. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.00%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

