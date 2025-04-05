Leerink Partnrs Forecasts Increased Earnings for Cencora

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Cencora in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will post earnings of $20.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $20.75. The consensus estimate for Cencora’s current full-year earnings is $15.37 per share.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.20.

COR opened at $279.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cencora has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $296.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total transaction of $3,928,916.78. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 317,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,680,732.63. This trade represents a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 4,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $1,107,191.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,326.20. The trade was a 21.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,675 shares of company stock valued at $8,034,778. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COR. United Bank grew its holdings in Cencora by 4.2% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Cencora by 53.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Cencora by 1,552.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Cencora by 245.4% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

