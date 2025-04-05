LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock Position Decreased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 394.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 29,180 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth $567,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,789,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 722,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,555,000 after buying an additional 13,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMAT shares. Barrington Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $164,979.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,915.68. The trade was a 26.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of LMAT opened at $79.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.15. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.39 and a 52 week high of $109.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.99 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 19.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Articles

